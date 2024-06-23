In brief Simplifying... In brief Following a heated argument over BJP's defeat in Ayodhya, Mahant Das lost his police security.

Das blames the district administration's alleged mistreatment of locals for the loss, while District Magistrate Kumar refutes this, stating the security withdrawal was due to Das's criminal cases and misuse of the gunners.

The BJP recently suffered a defeat in all five Lok Sabha seats of Ayodhya division, including the Faizabad constituency. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Head priest loses security gunner after argument

Mahant loses security after argument over BJP's defeat in Ayodhya

By Chanshimla Varah 12:11 pm Jun 23, 202412:11 pm

What's the story Mahant Raju Das, the head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, lost his police security gunner following a heated argument with District Magistrate Nitish Kumar over the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral defeat in Faizabad. The dispute occurred during a review meeting called by UP cabinet ministers Surya Pratap Shahi and Jaiveer Singh. At the meeting, Das asserted that the Ayodhya district administration was "equally at fault" over the BJP's loss, which allegedly did not sit right with the DM.

Mahant Das

Was informed the gunner had been called back immediately: Das

"It was around 11:00pm when I had an argument with the DM, who, along with the SSP, left the meeting immediately. I stepped out after two minutes, only to find that the police gunner for my security was no longer there," the mahant told the Indian Express. "I was informed that the gunner had been called back immediately," Das added.

Das's accusation

Head priest blames district administration for BJP's loss

When asked why he believes the Ayodhya administration is equally responsible for the defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, under which Ayodhya falls, Das cited alleged mistreatment of the people there. He claimed that notices were served by the administration to Ayodhya residents, directing them to vacate properties for redevelopment works just before elections. This led to anger against the BJP and the shocking defeat of Lallu Singh, a two-term MP from the seat, by Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad.

DM's response

District magistrate responds to security withdrawal controversy

District Magistrate Kumar, however, refuted Das's allegations that the latter's police gunner was removed over the argument they had. He instead stated that the process of withdrawing Das's three police gunners had already been initiated due to criminal cases lodged against him in 2013, 2017, and 2023. "The gunners were given to him on his request stating he faces a life threat. But we have been receiving complaints about Raju Das misusing the police gunners by threatening people," Kumar explained.

Meeting clarification

UP Cabinet minister clarifies meeting details

UP cabinet minister Shahi also clarified that Das was not invited to the review meeting but arrived uninvited. He further denied any altercations between Das and DM Kumar during the meeting. The review meeting was held to find out the reasons behind the party's defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP lost all five Lok Sabha seats of Ayodhya division, including the Faizabad constituency, in the recent general elections.