2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri

Jun 23, 2024

What's the story Security forces neutralized two terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday. The army personnel reportedly observed suspicious activity in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir's Uri sector. Upon confrontation, the militants opened fire, leading to a retaliatory response from the Indian Army.

Aftermath

2 militants killed, arms recovered in encounter

During the exchange of fire, two militants were killed. A subsequent search operation led to the recovery of a significant quantity of arms and ammunition from the area. This incident follows a similar encounter that took place earlier last week in Baramulla, where two terrorists associated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were neutralized. Two security personnel were also injured during the encounter.