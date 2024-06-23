In brief Simplifying... In brief The NEET-PG exam, a crucial test for medical students in India, was abruptly postponed just hours before it was due to take place, sparking outrage among students and professionals alike.

The Health Ministry cited precautionary measures for the delay, but failed to provide a new date, leading to criticism from the medical community and demands for an explanation.

Amidst the controversy, the government replaced the chief of the National Testing Agency and implemented a new act to prevent cheating in public exams.

NEET PG 2024 postponed amidst controversies

'Absolute disgrace': Students as NEET-PG postponed right before exam

By Chanshimla Varah 10:49 am Jun 23, 202410:49 am

What's the story Students looking to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) on Sunday were met with abolute shock when the Health Ministry announced that it had been postponed impromptu. The decision was made in light of escalating controversies surrounding alleged irregularities in the competitive exams NEET-UG and UGC-NET, both of which are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Centre justified the postponement as being in the best interests of students and to maintain the examination's sanctity.

Student reactions

Students express disappointment over NEET-PG postponement

The justification of the Centre has not been well received by aspirants, who have now taken to social media to express their utter disappointment. One student, diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia six months ago, shared, "I'm in remission..but I have to take oral chemotherapy meds and still prepared day and night for the exam. These people have no idea the difficulty some of us go through." Another student shared that she had traveled with her entire family for the exam.

Professional backlash

Medical fraternity criticises NEET-PG postponement

The medical community has also expressed shock at the decision. Dr. Pesheen Ahamd, a candidate for the exam, voiced his disappointment, stating there was no reason to cancel this exam and it should have been conducted on time. Dr. Suvrankar Datta, Vice President RDA AIIMS, called it "harassment of all the doctors" and questioned the government's competence in managing an exam planned months in advance. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also wrote, "We demand an immediate explanation!"

Assessment plan

Health Ministry to assess NEET-PG examination processes

The Health Ministry, in a late-night post on Saturday, announced the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, which was scheduled to be conducted just hours later on Sunday (June 23). "It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 23rd June, 2024," the statement on X read. "Fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest. Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students."

Leadership shift

Changes in NTA amid exam controversies

In light of the controversies surrounding NEET and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Centre on Saturday replaced Subodh Kumar Singh, chief of the NTA, with retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola. At the same time, the Union Government enforced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, starting from June 21, to prevent paper leaks and cheating in public exams.