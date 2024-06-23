'Absolute disgrace': Students as NEET-PG postponed right before exam
Students looking to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) on Sunday were met with abolute shock when the Health Ministry announced that it had been postponed impromptu. The decision was made in light of escalating controversies surrounding alleged irregularities in the competitive exams NEET-UG and UGC-NET, both of which are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Centre justified the postponement as being in the best interests of students and to maintain the examination's sanctity.
Students express disappointment over NEET-PG postponement
The justification of the Centre has not been well received by aspirants, who have now taken to social media to express their utter disappointment. One student, diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia six months ago, shared, "I'm in remission..but I have to take oral chemotherapy meds and still prepared day and night for the exam. These people have no idea the difficulty some of us go through." Another student shared that she had traveled with her entire family for the exam.
Medical fraternity criticises NEET-PG postponement
The medical community has also expressed shock at the decision. Dr. Pesheen Ahamd, a candidate for the exam, voiced his disappointment, stating there was no reason to cancel this exam and it should have been conducted on time. Dr. Suvrankar Datta, Vice President RDA AIIMS, called it "harassment of all the doctors" and questioned the government's competence in managing an exam planned months in advance. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also wrote, "We demand an immediate explanation!"
Health Ministry to assess NEET-PG examination processes
The Health Ministry, in a late-night post on Saturday, announced the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, which was scheduled to be conducted just hours later on Sunday (June 23). "It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 23rd June, 2024," the statement on X read. "Fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest. Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students."
Changes in NTA amid exam controversies
In light of the controversies surrounding NEET and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Centre on Saturday replaced Subodh Kumar Singh, chief of the NTA, with retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola. At the same time, the Union Government enforced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, starting from June 21, to prevent paper leaks and cheating in public exams.