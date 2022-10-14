Career

Delhi University to release simulated list for UG admission today

Oct 14, 2022

The admissions allocation list for University of Delhi will be released on October 18.

The Delhi University (DU) will issue its simulated list for various undergraduate courses on Friday. According to officials, the list will be available on the official website and candidates can verify the same at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. The preference change window will also open on Friday and close on Sunday. Notably, DU ended the application correction window on Thursday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Historically, the varsity has been admitting students based on cut-off marks obtained in Class 12 board exams, but this is the first time students will be taken in based on CUET scores.

The CUET is a single admissions test for all central universities.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, it is the country's second-largest entrance exam after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

Details Process to check list

Candidates may see the list by visiting the official website admission.uod.ac.in, according to officials. They must scroll down after landing on the webpage and then click on the link that states 'DU simulated List 2022' (once issued), officials said. On the screen, a new page will open where applicants can review the list. Candidates are encouraged to download the document for future reference.

Information Other important details

Reports said the initial admissions allocation list for DU will be released on October 18, and applicants will have the option to accept the given seats between October 19 and October 21. The DU registration portal was active this year from September 12 through October 13. The university will accept students to 79 UG programs spread over 67 colleges, departments, and centers this year.

Data Over 2.17 lakh students vying for DU undergraduate seats

More than 2.17 lakh students have registered for Delhi University's UG programs for admission to the academic session 2022-23, NDTV reported citing the university data. It said the registration process sees a decrease of about 70,000 from the previous year. Last year, over 2.87 lakh people registered at the institution, while 3.53 lakh people applied for undergraduate programs in 2020.