What's the story The Karnataka Police has arrested Suraj Revanna, the brother of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, for allegedly sexually assaulting a party worker who had sought work from him. The complainant alleged that Suraj sexually assaulted him at his farmhouse on June 16, promising to help him grow politically in return. Based on these allegations, a case was registered against Suraj under Indial Penal Code (IPC) sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Details of the alleged assault emerge

Suraj has refuted the charges, stating the man filed a false sexual assault report against him after he refused to pay ₹5 crore. Revanna and his associate Shivakumar have also lodged a complaint alleging blackmail. They alleged that the man started blackmailing them after failing to get the job. Shivakumar claimed that the man befriended him and asked for his help in securing a job, so he gave him Suraj's number and told him to contact the politician.

Accused MLC denies allegations, claims blackmail

On June 16, the worker went to Suraj's house, where the latter allegedly sexually assaulted him. He alleged that Suraj forecefully kissed him and bit his lips and cheeks. "He had put his hands on my shoulder and moved his hands everywhere. Thereafter, what shouldn't have happened, happened to me," he alleged. The complainant was transported to Bengaluru on Saturday night after refusing to undergo certain medical tests in Hassan. His potency test was scheduled for Sunday at Bowring Hospital.

Complainant undergoes medical tests, MLC's arrest details

Meanwhile, Hassan SP Sujeetha Mohammed confirmed on Saturday that senior officials were dispatched to the police station, and it took four hours to arrest Suraj. The arrest came days after his brother Prajwal was sent to judicial custody until June 24 in a sexual assault case. The scandal involving Prajwal came to light after thousands of pen drives with explicit videos, allegedly filmed by him, were circulated across Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Hassan.