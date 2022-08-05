Career

JEE Main 2022: Results awaited, know average cut-off across IITs

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 05, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

The JoSAA counselling registration begins after the JEE Advanced exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded both sessions of the Joint Entrance Examinations, Main 2022 (JEE-Main). Candidates who took the exam are now waiting for the results. After passing the JEE-Main, the top 2.5 lakh aspirants will be eligible to take the JEE-Advanced, and the top scorers will be admitted to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) is the most sought-after of all the courses offered by the various IITs.

Each year, millions of students vie for admission to the institution and enroll in its many courses.

Here are the unreserved cut-off ranks for the first round of counseling at which IITs and NIITs capped admission to BTech CSE last year.

Closing ranks B.Tech in CSC closing ranks for IITs, NIT's last year

IIT-Bombay-66 IIT-Mandi-2,917 IIT-Delhi-99 IIT-Indore-1,219 IIT-Kharagpur-285 IIT-Hyderabad-520 IIT-Jodhpur-2,717 IIT-Kanpur-213 IIT-Madras 163 IIT Gandhinagar-1,416 IIT Patna-2,633 IIT-Roorkee-414 IIT- Dhanbad-2846 IIT-Ropar-1,827 IIT-Varanasi-836 IIT-Guwahati-593 IIT-Bhilai-4,903 IIT- Goa-4,011 IIT-Palakkad-4,835 IIT-Tirupati-3,296 IIT-Jammu-4,774 IIT-Dharwad 4571 Meanwhile, the closing cut-offs for the National Institute of Technology (NITs) which are also among the finest engineering colleges in the country in 2021, were:- NIT Surathkal-2156 NIT Trichy-31474 NIT Rourkela-9420 NIT Warangal-2977 NIT Kurukshetra-7265

IIT-NIT All about the counselling process run by JoSAA

Candidates seeking admission to IITs in various courses must go through a counseling round run by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Those who wish to enroll in NITs will not be required to take the JEE Advanced but will be required to undergo JoSAA counseling. The counseling procedure was carried out in six rounds last year.

Details Details regarding JEE Advance 2022

Furthermore, the application process for JEE Advanced 2022 will start on August 7. IIT Bombay will administer the examination on August 28. While paper 1 will take place from 9 am to noon, paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The IIT's entrance examination will be administered as a computer-based test (CBT).