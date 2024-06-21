In brief Simplifying... In brief Following allegations of corruption and irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the Indian Education Ministry has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, sparking widespread controversy.

In response, the government has formed a high-level committee to review the National Testing Agency's (NTA) operations, which oversees both exams.

A fresh UGC-NET exam will be conducted soon, with the case now under investigation by the CBI.

By Chanshimla Varah 06:30 pm Jun 21, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticized the Narendra Modi-led government over alleged examination paper leaks, claiming that the "Bharatiya Janata Party's corruption is weakening the country." In a social media post, she stated that under BJP rule, paper leaks have become a "national problem," ruining the future of millions of youths. She further claimed that in the last five years, papers for 43 recruitment exams have been leaked.

Exam issues

UGC-NET exam cancellation, NEET controversy

The criticism from Vadra came after the the Education Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET examination a day after it was conducted. This test determines eligibility for junior research fellowships, assistant professor appointments, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges. The cancellation followed a controversy over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which saw protests in several cities and petitions in various courts.

Response

Government responds to allegations with high-level committee

On Thursday night, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the formation of a high-level committee to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Both UGC-NET and NEET are conducted by the NTA. Pradhan stated, "The government is going to form a high-level committee which will be investigating several issues pertaining to the NTA." He added that recommendations from this committee would be used to improve NTA's structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocol.

Counter-Claims

New date for UGC-NET

In the UGC-NET case, a fresh examination would be conducted in the coming days, the NTA stated. "A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation," the Education Ministry said. The exam was held on a single day, June 18, and a record 11 lakh candidates registered for it.