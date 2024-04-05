Next Article

The woman had been living with her partner, Vipal Tailor, in a rented apartment

Explained: Case of Delhi woman killed and stuffed in almirah

By Chanshimla Varah 06:00 pm Apr 05, 202406:00 pm

What's the story In a chilling incident that has shocked the nationals capital, the body of a 26-year-old woman was discovered hidden in an almirah in a residential property located in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area. The victim's father, unable to reach his daughter for several days, alerted the police, which led to this grim discovery. Prior to this tragic event, the woman had been living with her partner, Vipal Tailor, in a rented apartment for about a month.

Distress call

Police intervention leads to unsettling discovery

The police were alerted about the situation when they received a distress call at 10:40 pm on Wednesday from the victim's worried father, who suspected foul play involving his daughter. A team from Dabri police station was immediately dispatched to the residence in Dwarka's Rajapuri area. "Upon entering the flat, the body of the woman was found in the almirah of a room," shared a high-ranking police officer.

Accusation

Victim's father accuses daughter's partner of murder

The victim's father has accused Tailor, his daughter's live-in partner, of her murder. He referenced his last conversation with his daughter, in which she expressed fear that Tailor, who allegedly subjected her to physical abuse, might take her life. "Wounds were found on the body of the woman, and there were marks of strangulation on her neck. Objects in the house were scattered all around, indicating that Rukshar tried to resist," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Manhunt

Investigation underway to locate the accused

Following the discovery of the body, it was transported to DDU Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. "Efforts are underway to locate the accused, Tailor, who is originally from Surat in Gujarat," stated another police officer. Based on the father's allegations, Tailor has been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are also examining CCTV footage from around the area to reconstruct events leading up to the crime.