Dalit teen beaten, force-fed urine from bottle; 3 arrested
Three men were arrested on Thursday in Shravasti district, Uttar Pradesh, for assaulting a 15-year-old Dalit boy. The victim, a technician who sets up audio systems at events, was reportedly forced to drink urine by the accused: Kishan Tiwari, Dilip Mishra and Satyam Tiwari. "The accused also misbehaved with the minor and thrashed him," said Station House Officer Mahima Nath Upadhyay of Gilaula police station.
Victim's family files police complaint
After the incident, the victim shared his ordeal with his elder brother. The next day, a police complaint was lodged by the boy's parents and brother. Based on eyewitness accounts and a video of the incident circulating on social media, police conducted an initial investigation and arrested the accused on Thursday. "One of them shot a video of the entire incident," Upadhyay confirmed.
Accused allegedly upset over DJ service charges
The accused were reportedly upset with the victim's family for charging them extra for a DJ service they had provided. As payback, Dilip urinated in a liquor bottle, while Satyam and Kishan pinned the boy down and forced the bottle into the teen's mouth. Police sources revealed that the animosity was further fueled when, during a function, the victim stopped the DJ due to lack of fuel in the generator.