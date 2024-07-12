In short Simplifying... In short A Dalit teenager was assaulted and forced to drink urine from a bottle by three individuals who were upset over additional charges for a DJ service provided by the victim's family.

The incident, which was filmed and circulated on social media, led to the arrest of the accused.

The incident, which was filmed and circulated on social media, led to the arrest of the accused. The situation escalated when the victim halted the DJ service during an event due to a fuel shortage in the generator.

Three men arrested for assaulting Dalit boy

By Chanshimla Varah 05:43 pm Jul 12, 202405:43 pm

What's the story Three men were arrested on Thursday in Shravasti district, Uttar Pradesh, for assaulting a 15-year-old Dalit boy. The victim, a technician who sets up audio systems at events, was reportedly forced to drink urine by the accused: Kishan Tiwari, Dilip Mishra and Satyam Tiwari. "The accused also misbehaved with the minor and thrashed him," said Station House Officer Mahima Nath Upadhyay of Gilaula police station.

Complaint lodged

Victim's family files police complaint

After the incident, the victim shared his ordeal with his elder brother. The next day, a police complaint was lodged by the boy's parents and brother. Based on eyewitness accounts and a video of the incident circulating on social media, police conducted an initial investigation and arrested the accused on Thursday. "One of them shot a video of the entire incident," Upadhyay confirmed.

Dispute details

Accused allegedly upset over DJ service charges

The accused were reportedly upset with the victim's family for charging them extra for a DJ service they had provided. As payback, Dilip urinated in a liquor bottle, while Satyam and Kishan pinned the boy down and forced the bottle into the teen's mouth. Police sources revealed that the animosity was further fueled when, during a function, the victim stopped the DJ due to lack of fuel in the generator.