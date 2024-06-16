Heat stress to subside from June 19; monsoon progress delayed
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the ongoing heat wave conditions across North India will gradually ease after the next three days. A red category warning, indicating a need for local authorities to take action against potential heat-related emergencies, has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on June 18 and 19. Meanwhile, the progress of the monsoon has remained slow since June 11, with no significant advancement reported by IMD.
Severe heat wave conditions to continue
The IMD has warned of severe heat wave conditions in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 17 and 18, and in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on Monday (June 17). Bihar and Jharkhand are also expected to experience isolated heat waves on June 17. However, the intensity is likely to decrease thereafter. Palawat from Skymet Weather predicts light rainfall over Delhi and moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana by June 20, bringing some relief from the extreme heat.
Monsoon expected to reach Delhi by month end
According to Palawat, the monsoon is expected to remain weak for the next 3-4 days. Once it picks up, it may move to West Bengal, Jharkhand, and other areas before reaching the Himalayan foothills and finally making an onset over Delhi, Haryana, and neighboring areas around month-end. Rainfall deficiency since June 1 has increased from 1% on Wednesday to 9% on Friday, as per IMD reports.
Rainfall deficiency and heatwave alerts across India
The IMD has reported a 9% rainfall deficiency across the country, with a significant 57% deficiency over northwest India, 30% over east and northeast India, and 9% over central India. However, Peninsular India has experienced a 50% excess in rainfall. In addition to this, the IMD issued a red alert for heatwave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, June 16. An orange alert predicting severe heatwave conditions was also issued for parts of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.