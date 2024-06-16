In brief Simplifying... In brief Severe heatwaves are expected to hit parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Bihar, and Jharkhand on June 17 and 18, but relief is in sight with predicted rainfall by June 20.

Meanwhile, the monsoon, currently weak, is expected to strengthen and reach Delhi by the end of the month.

However, the IMD reports a concerning 9% rainfall deficiency across India, with a significant 57% deficiency over northwest India, despite a 50% excess in Peninsular India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Heat wave conditions to ease in North India soon

Heat stress to subside from June 19; monsoon progress delayed

By Chanshimla Varah 05:38 pm Jun 16, 202405:38 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the ongoing heat wave conditions across North India will gradually ease after the next three days. A red category warning, indicating a need for local authorities to take action against potential heat-related emergencies, has been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on June 18 and 19. Meanwhile, the progress of the monsoon has remained slow since June 11, with no significant advancement reported by IMD.

Weather forecast

Severe heat wave conditions to continue

The IMD has warned of severe heat wave conditions in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 17 and 18, and in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on Monday (June 17). Bihar and Jharkhand are also expected to experience isolated heat waves on June 17. However, the intensity is likely to decrease thereafter. Palawat from Skymet Weather predicts light rainfall over Delhi and moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana by June 20, bringing some relief from the extreme heat.

Monsoon update

Monsoon expected to reach Delhi by month end

According to Palawat, the monsoon is expected to remain weak for the next 3-4 days. Once it picks up, it may move to West Bengal, Jharkhand, and other areas before reaching the Himalayan foothills and finally making an onset over Delhi, Haryana, and neighboring areas around month-end. Rainfall deficiency since June 1 has increased from 1% on Wednesday to 9% on Friday, as per IMD reports.

Weather alerts

Rainfall deficiency and heatwave alerts across India

The IMD has reported a 9% rainfall deficiency across the country, with a significant 57% deficiency over northwest India, 30% over east and northeast India, and 9% over central India. However, Peninsular India has experienced a 50% excess in rainfall. In addition to this, the IMD issued a red alert for heatwave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, June 16. An orange alert predicting severe heatwave conditions was also issued for parts of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.