Delhi grapples with intense heatwave

Explained: Why is Delhi so hot? When to expect respite?

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:13 pm May 29, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Delhi is witnessing extreme heat, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies with severe heatwave conditions and strong, gusty winds for Wednesday. On Tuesday, at least three weather stations in Delhi reported maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius or higher. Mungeshpur and Narela recorded 49.9 degrees, while Najafgarh reached 49.8 degrees, according to the IMD—the highest ever recorded in Delhi.

Red alert

Hot winds from Rajasthan bring the heat to Delhi

The Safdarjung observatory, which serves as the official marker for Delhi's weather, recorded its highest temperature on Tuesday at 45.8°C, five notches above the seasonal average. Due to the severe heatwave, a red alert is in effect for the city for the next two days. According to reports, the high temperatures in Delhi are being worsened by hot winds from Rajasthan, particularly affecting the outskirts of the city.

Expert insights

Absence of western disturbances leading to high temperature

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather explained that open areas with vacant land experience increased radiation, leading to exceptionally high temperatures due to direct sunlight and lack of shade. Kuldeep Srivastava, regional head of IMD, stated that Delhi's outskirts are the initial areas impacted by hot winds from Rajasthan. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra attributes the heatwave conditions in northwest and central India to the absence of western disturbances during the latter half of May.

Expected relief

Relief from heatwave likely by weekend

According to IMD predictions, relief from the ongoing heatwave may be expected starting May 30. A fresh western disturbance is anticipated over parts of northwest India on Thursday, potentially resulting in isolated rainfall over the region during the weekend. On Tuesday, some relief was observed in south Rajasthan districts such as Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore, with temperatures dropping by up to four notches. This drop in temperatures is attributed to moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea.

Precautions

What to do if someone suffers a heatstroke

If you think someone is suffering from the heat, move them to a shaded, cooler area and offer water or a rehydrating beverage if they are conscious. Use a fan to help cool them down and apply a cool, damp cloth to their face or body. Loosen their clothing for better airflow and ventilation. Avoid giving alcoholic, caffeinated, or carbonated drinks. Consult a doctor if symptoms worsen, persist, or if the person loses consciousness.