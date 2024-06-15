In brief Simplifying... In brief A man accused of gangrape was found dead, hanging from a tree in Bareilly, UP.

His family alleges he was murdered due to a feud with another family in their village, who they claim falsely accused him of gangrape.

By Chanshimla Varah 03:40 pm Jun 15, 202403:40 pm

What's the story The body of a 23-year-old man accused in a recent gangrape case was found hanging from a tree in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The police were alerted to the situation on Friday and identified the deceased as one of three individuals accused in the case. The complainant had alleged that these men took inappropriate photographs of his sister while bathing and later sexually harassed her using these images.

Accusations

Family alleges murder, files complaint

Upon discovering the body, the deceased's family members protested at the scene, alleging murder. The father of the deceased claimed that an unidentified youth took his son away in a car with three others on Thursday night. The family also suggested that a false gangrape case was lodged against their son due to a feud with a family in their village.

Investigation

Investigation underway, no arrests made yet

Following the father's complaint, a case has been filed against three members of the rival family, including the elder brother of the gangrape survivor. However, no arrests have been made in connection with the alleged murder so far. "Police are investigating the case from all angles. We have received the postmortem report which stated the cause of death as hanging. We are looking into the allegations of the family," said the station house officer at Bareilly police station.