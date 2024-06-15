Tragic accident claims 10 lives in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: 10 dead, 15 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge

By Chanshimla Varah 03:21 pm Jun 15, 202403:21 pm

What's the story At least 10 people lost their lives and 15 others were injured when a tempo traveler carrying over 23 passengers fell into a deep gorge on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The accident occurred around 11:30am on Saturday. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commandant Manikant Mishra confirmed the casualties and warned that the death toll could rise due to some passengers being in serious condition.

Government response

Uttarakhand Chief Minister assures assistance, orders inquiry

"Four seriously injured have been referred to a higher centre while 9 other injured are in the hospital where they are undergoing treatment," Karan Singh Nagnyal, IG Garhwal, said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and assured that all necessary assistance would be provided. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident by directing Rudraprayag's district magistrate to investigate.

Twitter Post

Home Minister Shah offers condolences