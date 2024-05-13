Next Article

PM Modi's grand road show in Varanasi

Varanasi prepares for PM Modi's nomination eve road show

By Tanya Shrivastava May 13, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday evening, a day before he files his nomination from the Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The road show will kick off at the Banaras Hindu University gate intersection and conclude at Gate Number 4 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Before he files his nomination on Tuesday, Modi will also take a dip in the Ganga, reports said.

Cultural display

Road show to showcase cultural diversity

The road show is expected to offer a glimpse into the cultures of Mini India and Uttar Pradesh. A diverse group of people from Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Maheshwari, Marwari, Tamil, and Punjabi communities will be present in their traditional attire. The family members of Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan will welcome Modi by playing the Shehnai near Madanpura.

Participant

Massive participation expected at Modi's road show

Over a lakh of the Bharatiya Janata Party's workers, Kashi residents, sportspersons, artists, and other prominent individuals are expected to participate in the event. More than 5,000 BJP women wing workers will be involved in the road show during which flowers will be showered at 100 points. Cultural programs featuring folk dances and songs by artists from Varanasi are planned at various locations to welcome PM Modi.

Schedule

PM Modi's post-road show plans and nomination details

After the road show concludes, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and stay overnight at the Banaras Locomotive Works. On May 14, he will offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple before filing his nomination papers. The Varanasi seat, from which Modi is seeking a third consecutive term, will go to polls on June 1 in the last phase of the general elections.