Yogi Adityanath to meet RSS chief after latter's 'arrogant' remark
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Gorakhpur on Saturday evening. The meeting, reportedly termed a "courtesy meet," comes days after Bhagwat stated that a true "sevak" is not arrogant and serves the people with dignity in his first statements following the Lok Sabha elections. Many saw this as an indirect dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won just 240 seats in the election.
RSS dismisses rumors of rift with BJP
Following Bhagwat's remarks, RSS leader Indresh Kumar also hit out at the BJP for its worst performance since 2014, attributing the party's poor performance to "arrogance." "The party that did the bhakti but became arrogant was stopped at 241, but it was made the biggest party," he said. On Friday, he retracted his remarks, stating that the polls show that those who opposed Lord Ram were defeated, while those who aimed to restore his glory are now in power.
RSS to hold meetings, dismisses rift speculations
RSS sources also insisted that there was no disagreement between the two organizations, dismissing any suggestions of a rift as mere speculation intended to create confusion. "His 'arrogance' remark was never directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader," the sources said. They also noted that their organization's three-day annual coordination meeting with its affiliates, including the BJP, is scheduled to be held in Palakkad district of Kerala starting from August 31.
BJP's performance in 2024 Lok Sabha election
In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP fell short of its ambitious target of 370 seats, securing only 240 seats. Since it failed to secure a majority on its own, the party had to rely on 'kingmakers' Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu to form a third consecutive union government. Particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won only 33 out of 80 seats, a significant drop from previous tallies.