In brief Simplifying... In brief Yogi Adityanath is set to meet with the RSS chief following comments about the BJP's "arrogance" contributing to its poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP, falling short of its 370-seat goal with only 240 seats, had to rely on allies to form a government.

The BJP, falling short of its 370-seat goal with only 240 seats, had to rely on allies to form a government.

Despite these remarks, RSS sources deny any rift between the two organizations, noting an upcoming coordination meeting.

Yogi Adityanath to meet RSS chief Bhagwat

Yogi Adityanath to meet RSS chief after latter's 'arrogant' remark

By Chanshimla Varah 03:05 pm Jun 15, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Gorakhpur on Saturday evening. The meeting, reportedly termed a "courtesy meet," comes days after Bhagwat stated that a true "sevak" is not arrogant and serves the people with dignity in his first statements following the Lok Sabha elections. Many saw this as an indirect dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won just 240 seats in the election.

Rift rumors

RSS dismisses rumors of rift with BJP

Following Bhagwat's remarks, RSS leader Indresh Kumar also hit out at the BJP for its worst performance since 2014, attributing the party's poor performance to "arrogance." "The party that did the bhakti but became arrogant was stopped at 241, but it was made the biggest party," he said. On Friday, he retracted his remarks, stating that the polls show that those who opposed Lord Ram were defeated, while those who aimed to restore his glory are now in power.

Upcoming meetings

RSS to hold meetings, dismisses rift speculations

RSS sources also insisted that there was no disagreement between the two organizations, dismissing any suggestions of a rift as mere speculation intended to create confusion. "His 'arrogance' remark was never directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader," the sources said. They also noted that their organization's three-day annual coordination meeting with its affiliates, including the BJP, is scheduled to be held in Palakkad district of Kerala starting from August 31.

Election results

BJP's performance in 2024 Lok Sabha election

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP fell short of its ambitious target of 370 seats, securing only 240 seats. Since it failed to secure a majority on its own, the party had to rely on 'kingmakers' Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu to form a third consecutive union government. Particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won only 33 out of 80 seats, a significant drop from previous tallies.