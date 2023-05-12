India

Assam CM forms expert committee to examine ban on polygamy

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 12, 2023

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that his government has formed a four-member expert committee to examine whether a law could be enacted to end polygamy in the state. Headed by Justice (Retired) Rumi Phookan, the panel has been given a deadline of 60 days to submit its report. Notably, he had made the announcement of setting up the committee on Tuesday.

Sarma announces members of committee on Twitter

Panel to examine Muslim Personal Law, Article 25

On Tuesday, Sarma said the panel would examine the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 along with Article 25 of the Constitution, which gives freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion to Indian citizens. Other members of the committee are Assam advocate general Debajit Saikia, additional advocate general Nalin Kohli, and senior advocate Nekibur Zaman.