CBSE class 10 results 2023 declared: Check details

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 12, 2023, 01:43 pm 1 min read

CBSE class 10 results 2023 announced

The highly anticipated class 10 board exam results were declared on Friday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). To check their CBSE class 10 results, students can log on to the board's official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic, and use their date of birth, school number, roll number, and admit card ID. Results can also be checked on the UMANG and DigiLocker applications.

Here's how to check your CBSE class 10 results

For those who don't know how to check the result, here's how to do it! Visit the cbse.gov.in﻿ website and select the CBSE Board 10th result link. This will now take you to a new page where your date of birth and roll number need to be entered. You can now access your mark sheet and download it for future reference.

