Influencer, attempting solo flight to 7 continents, detained in Antarctica 

Ethan Guo, a 19-year-old American pilot from Memphis, was detained on King George Island in Antarctica after allegedly submitting a false flight plan. The incident occurred on June 28 when Guo, who is attempting to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents, diverted his course toward the South Pole without permission. He had taken off from Carlos Ibanez del Campo Airport in Punta Arenas, Chile.

Legal implications Guo violated multiple national and international regulations Regional Prosecutor Cristian Crisosto Rifo said Guo submitted a flight plan that stated he would fly over Punta Arenas but then continued to Antarctica without authorization. Rifo said this "not only violated the Aeronautical Code but also multiple national and international regulations regarding routes to Antarctica and access to the white continent." The unannounced arrival was deemed a danger to airspace around Antarctica and the Magallanes region.

Fundraising effort Guo's journey and fundraising efforts Guo started his journey from Memphis in May 2024 and has since visited nearly 60 countries. He hopes to raise $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through this trip, inspired by his cousin's battle with cancer. "He (cousin) inspired me to take life more seriously and join the fight against cancer. I want to use every opportunity to raise awareness of childhood cancer and the necessity to increase research efforts." Guo has over a million followers on Instagram.

Defense statement Guo held on King George Island Guo's attorney Karina Ulloa said the teen faced complications while flying, leading to the unauthorized landing in Antarctica. She said he was conducting an exploratory flight at the time. Guo is now being held on King George Island until he can return to Chile on a commercial flight back to Punta Arenas. Weather conditions have so far prevented flights from taking off and landing on the island.