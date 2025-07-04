Russia attacks Ukraine with 550 drones, missiles—its largest-ever aerial assault  

Kyiv has been hit by the largest drone and missile attack since Russia 's invasion of Ukraine . The assault, which took place overnight into Friday, injured 23 people and damaged several districts in the city. Ukraine's air force reported that a total of 550 drones and missiles were launched across the country, with most being Shahed drones and around 11 missiles.

Defense response Ukrainian air defenses able to shoot down 270 targets Ukrainian air defenses were able to shoot down 270 targets, including two cruise missiles. However, another 208 targets were lost from radar and are presumed jammed. The attack caused damage in at least five of Kyiv's 10 districts. In Solomianskyi district, a five-story residential building was partially destroyed while a seven-story building caught fire.

Presidential statement Trump speaks to Putin just hours before the assault Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took to social media platform X to update on the attack. He noted that "the first air raid alerts in our cities and regions yesterday began to blare almost simultaneously with media reports discussing a phone call between President Trump and Putin." Shortly before the attack, US President Donald Trump had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which he announced that his administration was pausing some shipments of weapons to Ukraine.