Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city kills 31
What's the story
A Russian ballistic missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, has left at least 31 dead and dozens injured.
The attack came on Palm Sunday, when many were on their way to church.
Two missiles hit the busy city center, with one hitting a packed trolley bus.
Shocking footage from the site shows bodies littered across the street, cars burning, and rescuers helping bloodied survivors.
Survivor's account
Eyewitness recounts the horror of the attack
An eyewitness, who escaped with a bandaged head, described: "I managed to turn away just before the impact. Everything blew in: glass from the windows, doors. It was a very strong explosion."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced the act as calculated "terror" by Russia, urging strong action from global powers, including the United States and Europe.
Twitter Post
Footage of aftermath in Sumy
this is a graphic video so watch at your own discretion but this is just wrecking my mind— anya (@anyamrch) April 13, 2025
sumy city center, palm sunday, streets are as full of people as it gets. there is no other reason for a russian strike like this other than to inflict the most possible harm on civilians pic.twitter.com/a6sRurJQdT
Presidential response
Zelenskyy condemns attack as an act of terror
Zelenskyy called it an attack on "an ordinary city street, ordinary life: houses, educational institutions, cars on the street ... And this on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday, the feast of the lord's entry into Jerusalem."
He went on to denounce Russia's actions and stressed, "Only a scoundrel can act like this. Taking the lives of ordinary people. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging out this war."
Ongoing discussions
Diplomatic efforts continue amid escalating violence
Even after Ukraine accepted a White House proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, Russia has stepped up bombardment of Ukrainian cities.
This comes after talks between Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg.
Earlier this month, nine adults and children were killed when a Russian missile hit a children's playground in Kryvyi Rih city.
Defense plea
Zelenskyy urges allies to bolster Ukraine's air defense
Amid the rising violence, Zelenskyy has called on allies to supply an additional 10 Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.
He pointed out the Trump administration had recently supplied additional systems to Israel during increasing tensions with Iran.
"Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and air bombs. We need the kind of attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves," Zelenskyy said on Sunday.