If you want a deal, stop talking like that: Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has slammed United States President Donald Trump for his "disrespectful and unacceptable" comments about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The criticism came after Trump claimed he saved Khamenei from an "ugly and ignominious death." "If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters," Araghchi said.

Military escalation US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites The United States recently conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel in its attacks on Iran's nuclear program. These strikes were part of a 12-day conflict that began on June 13. At least 610 Iranians were killed, while 28 people in Israel were killed in counterattacks. Despite the escalating tensions, Iran has denied any plans to resume nuclear talks with the US, even after Trump announced negotiations would restart next week.

Escalating tensions Trump's comments on Khamenei In response to the conflict, Trump said he would "absolutely" bomb Iran again if intelligence suggested they were still enriching uranium. He claimed Khamenei "got beat to hell" in the hostilities with the US and Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has claimed responsibility for assassinating 11 Iranian nuclear scientists during this conflict.

Diplomatic efforts Jaishankar speaks to Araghchi Araghchi said, "The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults." Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Araghchi about the situation after the Iran-Israel hostilities. He thanked Iran for evacuating several hundred Indians from the country.