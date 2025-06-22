US's 'Operation Midnight Hammer' details: strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

The United States has launched a military operation against Iran , dubbed "Operation Midnight Hammer." The operation, which lasted just 25 minutes, targeted three Iranian nuclear sites and involved over 125 aircraft. Notably, no US military assets were attacked by Iranian air defense systems during the strike. The operation was overseen by US President Donald Trump from the White House's Situation Room.

Operation specifics Bombers took off from Missouri in the US The operation involved seven stealth B-2 bombers, which dropped more than a dozen 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities. Tomahawk missiles were also launched at Isfahan. The bombers took off from Missouri in the US and completed their mission within Iranian airspace between 6:40pm (ET) to 7:05pm (ET).

Tactical deception Deception effort known only to a small number of planners Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine revealed that a part of the B-2 strike package went into the Pacific as a decoy to maintain tactical surprise. This deception effort was known only to a small number of planners and key leaders in Washington and Tampa. The lead B-2 bomber launched two massive bunker-buster bombs at the Fordow nuclear site at 6:40pm (ET), followed by other bombers hitting their targets.