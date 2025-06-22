US's 'Operation Midnight Hammer' details: strikes on Iranian nuclear sites
What's the story
The United States has launched a military operation against Iran, dubbed "Operation Midnight Hammer." The operation, which lasted just 25 minutes, targeted three Iranian nuclear sites and involved over 125 aircraft. Notably, no US military assets were attacked by Iranian air defense systems during the strike. The operation was overseen by US President Donald Trump from the White House's Situation Room.
Operation specifics
Bombers took off from Missouri in the US
The operation involved seven stealth B-2 bombers, which dropped more than a dozen 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities. Tomahawk missiles were also launched at Isfahan. The bombers took off from Missouri in the US and completed their mission within Iranian airspace between 6:40pm (ET) to 7:05pm (ET).
Tactical deception
Deception effort known only to a small number of planners
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine revealed that a part of the B-2 strike package went into the Pacific as a decoy to maintain tactical surprise. This deception effort was known only to a small number of planners and key leaders in Washington and Tampa. The lead B-2 bomber launched two massive bunker-buster bombs at the Fordow nuclear site at 6:40pm (ET), followed by other bombers hitting their targets.
Casualties reported
Iran retaliates, attacks Israel
The US strikes have left at least 430 people dead and 3,500 injured in Iran, according to Iranian state-run Nour News. In Israel, 24 civilians were killed and 1,272 people were injured in retaliatory attacks. The operation comes after Israeli-led assaults on Iran's air defense systems under "Operation Rising Lion," which began on June 13, which was followed by Iran's "Operation True Promise III."