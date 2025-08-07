'South Park' blasts Trump's Homeland Security; Vance makes his debut
What's the story
The second episode of South Park's 27th season, titled Got a Nut, took a bold swing at US President Donald Trump. The episode features an animated version of Kristi Noem, depicted as a figure in Homeland Security. In her opening scene, she shoots puppies in the face while explaining to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recruits that "sometimes doing what's important means doing what's hard."
Controversial portrayal
ICE's controversial tactics are satirized in the episode
The episode continues with ICE agents raiding Heaven, a satirical take on the agency's controversial tactics. Noem is seen shooting puppies on the street and in the bath. ICE also goes after Dora the Explorer, with Noem declaring, "If it's Brown, it goes down." The character promises to ensure that everyone in the country is here legally. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance makes his South Park debut as Trump's sycophantic Tattoo from Fantasy Island.
Ongoing satire
Other absurdities in the episode
The episode also features a scene where Vance offers to apply baby oil to Satan's backside. The episode ends with an unsuccessful attempt by Krypto, Superman's dog, to save former South Park teacher Mr. Mackey from being pulled into bed with Trump and Satan at Mar-A-Lago. Noem then shoots another dog dead, losing her face in the process. Rest assured, more explosive episodes are coming!