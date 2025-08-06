After Trump attack, 'South Park' slams US homeland security
The animated series South Park is back with its 27th season and has famously taken a dig at American President Donald Trump in its debut episode. But that's not all. The upcoming episode titled Got a Nut will feature a parody of Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DHS's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wing has severely cracked down on illegal immigrants in the past few months. Moreover, Noem is often referred to as "ICE Barbie."
'So we are relevant?': 'South Park's response
Instead of taking offence at the parody, DHS shared a still from the South Park teaser on X (formerly Twitter) to promote job openings at ICE. In response, South Park took a jab at the government agency by asking, "Wait, so we ARE relevant?" The show's official account also included a hashtag suggesting that DHS focus on other matters. This exchange comes after Trump's administration criticized South Park for its portrayal of the president in the Season 27 premiere episode.
Wait, so we ARE relevant?#eatabagofdicks https://t.co/HeQSMU86Da— South Park (@SouthPark) August 5, 2025
Trump's team previously called 'South Park' irrelevant
Following the Season 27 premiere, a source from Trump's administration told Deadline that the president was not happy with his portrayal on the show. White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers dismissed South Park as irrelevant and accused it of trying to get attention with "uninspired ideas." Despite this criticism, South Park's Season 27 premiere was a major success for Comedy Central, attracting nearly 1 million viewers.