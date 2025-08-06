Mukesh Kumar deserves to play for India: Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed his support for fast bowler Mukesh Kumar , saying he deserves more opportunities to play for India. Ganguly highlighted Mukesh's adaptability across different formats and urged him to stay patient as his time would eventually come. The former captain's comments came amid speculation over Mukesh's inclusion in the upcoming T20Is and Asia Cup.

Performance review Mukesh should definitely play: Ganguly Ganguly emphasized Mukesh's prowess as a fast bowler in Indian conditions, saying he is a wicket-taker in domestic cricket. "Mukesh should definitely play. In these conditions, he's an excellent fast bowler. He consistently takes wickets in domestic cricket and deserves a chance," Ganguly told India Today. He also wondered if the bowler would be included in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Performance Impressive performance in unofficial Test series against England Lions Mukesh made a mark in the 1st unofficial Test against England Lions earlier this year. He took three wickets for 92 runs in 25 overs. However, he was dropped for the second match. Despite an impressive outing at Canterbury, he missed the cut for the Indian squad for the recent five-match series against England.