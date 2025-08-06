Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' eyes September release

The makers of Ghaati have announced that the film's theatrical trailer will be released on Wednesday. This announcement was made through a tweet that read, "The wait ends. Her reign begins #GhaatiTrailer and release date announcement on August 6th (Wednesday) Stay tuned!" The film marks a reunion between Jagarlamudi and Shetty after their successful collaboration in the 2010 film Vedam.

Film details

More about 'Ghaati'

In Ghaati, Shetty plays the role of a tribal woman involved in the illegal cannabis trade. The film's plot is expected to revolve around her character's journey and struggles within this world. The high expectations for the movie are likely fueled by its unique storyline and Shetty's powerful performance. She has recently appeared in 2020's Nishabdham and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023).