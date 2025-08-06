Next Article
'Bluey' beats 'Squid Game,' 'Love Island' to top TV crown
Turns out, "Bluey" is the TV champ of 2025!
The animated Aussie series pulled in over 25 billion minutes of viewing between January and June, leaving "Squid Game," "Love Island," and even long-running favorites like "Grey's Anatomy" behind.
More about the show and its creators
After starting on ABC Kids in Australia back in 2018, "Bluey" really took off worldwide when it landed on Disney platforms in 2019.
Created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio, the show follows a playful six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy as she explores family life—proving that sometimes, heartwarming stories win big.