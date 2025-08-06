Merchant Navy officer's wife found hanging; her family accuses husband 

A 26-year-old woman, Madhu Singh, was found hanging at her Lucknow home just six months after her marriage. Her family has accused her husband, Anurag Singh—a Merchant Navy officer—of murdering her and staging a suicide. They allege Anurag harassed Madhu for dowry and physically abused her. A case has been registered by Madhu's father at the Sushant Golf City police station.

Abuse claims Relationship soured over dowry demands Madhu and Anurag were married on February 25. However, their relationship soured as Anurag allegedly demanded a ₹15 lakh dowry and abused Madhu. Priya, Madhu's sister, claimed Anurag assaulted her over petty issues. She recalled an incident on March 10 when Madhu called her for help, saying, "Come quickly, or he will kill me."

Control claims Allegations of forced drinking and social confinement Priya also alleged that Anurag forced Madhu to drink alcohol and abused her if she refused. She said Madhu was a social person but was slowly confined to home by Anurag, who also allegedly monitored Madhu's social media accounts and phone, even abusing her sister for talking to her. Priya claimed Anurag once accused them of having a lesbian relationship.

Death dispute Family accuses Anurag of beating Madhu during outing The day before Madhu's death, the couple went out in their car. Madhu's family alleged Anurag was drinking and forced her to drive. During their outing, Madhu swerved to avoid a pothole, but Anurag accused her of being distracted by boys and beat her inside the vehicle. Anurag's family has denied allegations and claimed they informed Madhu's father immediately after finding her hanging at 4:00pm on Monday.