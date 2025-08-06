Bihar: Man shoots son-in-law over inter-caste marriage, student dies
A 25-year-old nursing student, Rahul Kumar, was shot dead by his father-in-law inside Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday.
The attack happened in front of Kumar's wife, Tannu Priya—also a nursing student—reportedly because her father opposed their inter-caste marriage.
The accused, Premshankar Jha, was immediately overpowered and beaten by students before police arrived.
Nursing students protest on campus
Jha was seriously injured and taken to the hospital after the incident.
The shooting sparked protests on campus, with nursing students blocking the Emergency Room entrance and demanding justice for Rahul.
Police used mild force to clear the crowd and have now tightened security at DMCH.
Authorities confirmed that an investigation is underway, with Jha facing murder charges.