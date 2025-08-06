Next Article
Woman's family dispute leads to illegal liquor party raid
Surat police busted an illegal liquor party at the Weekend Address Hotel in Dumas, arresting six young adults for drinking without permits—something strictly banned under Gujarat's prohibition laws.
The raid happened after one woman's father-in-law tipped off police, hoping to "teach a lesson" during a family dispute.
Hotel room's rental contract had expired
Cops found open bottles, glasses, and seized a half-finished bottle of foreign liquor plus seven smartphones worth ₹55 lakh.
All six tested positive for intoxication.
The hotel room's rental contract had expired, so the owner is also facing charges.
Police are continuing their investigation as Gujarat keeps up its tough stance on alcohol bans.