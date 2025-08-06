Next Article
Man dies by suicide inside police station after seeking help
Rajan died by suicide inside the Periya Kadai Police Station in Coimbatore after seeking help.
He said he was being chased, slipped into the station unnoticed through a side staircase, and locked himself in an office where he was later found hanging.
CCTV footage shows his movements leading up to the incident.
Officials noted that Rajan appeared mentally unstable before his death.
Action likely against officers
A Magistrate is now looking into what happened, while the Assistant Commissioner leads a separate probe.
The police have ruled out foul play and said Rajan used his veshti to hang himself.
There's also talk of action against officers for possibly missing signs or not following proper procedures when Rajan came for help.