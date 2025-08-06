Man dies by suicide inside police station after seeking help India Aug 06, 2025

Rajan died by suicide inside the Periya Kadai Police Station in Coimbatore after seeking help.

He said he was being chased, slipped into the station unnoticed through a side staircase, and locked himself in an office where he was later found hanging.

CCTV footage shows his movements leading up to the incident.

Officials noted that Rajan appeared mentally unstable before his death.