Taiwan arrests TSMC employees for allegedly stealing 2nm chip tech

Detection

Arrests made after suspicious activity flagged by TSMC

TSMC flagged the suspected leak after routine internal monitoring detected "unauthorized activities" and unusual access to secure files. The company fired the involved employees and reported the breach to prosecutors. Homes and offices of the accused were searched. However, authorities have not disclosed whether any data reached foreign entities. The case is the first to be probed under Taiwan's revised national security law, which now provides stringent safeguards for the country's most valuable technologies.