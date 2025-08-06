County coach suspended for sending explicit pictures to colleagues: Details
What's the story
A former county cricket coach has been suspended for nine months after admitting to charges of sexual misconduct, reported BBC. The independent Cricket Discipline Panel found that the coach had sent sexually explicit images to two female junior staff members in 2023 and 2024. The coach, who remains unnamed, admitted to five breaches of professional conduct regulations, including "sending unsolicited sexual images" to two colleagues.
Anonymity granted
Coach's identity not revealed
The panel chose not to reveal the name of the coach due to "exceptional" health-related circumstances and a "serious risk of harm" if his identity was disclosed. The report also noted that one of the women involved was "much younger than the coach," who held a senior position at the cricket club. He was ousted due to his unruly behavior.
Suspension specifics
Managing director of cricket regulator speaks out
Accoridng to BBC, the suspension is backdated six months to when the charges were served, with an additional three months suspended and a mandatory education course to be completed. Chris Haward, managing director of the cricket regulator, condemned such conduct as unacceptable. He emphasized that instances of this nature would be investigated thoroughly and those responsible would be held accountable.