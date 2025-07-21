Why UK may drop demand for backdoor-access to iCloud data

The British government is reportedly reconsidering its controversial demand for Apple to create a backdoor into its iCloud service. The Financial Times reported that senior British officials are leaning toward dropping the plan under pressure from the US government . This comes after Apple's legal complaint and removal of Advanced Data Protection from the UK in response to the initial request.

International impact UK-US ties could be jeopardized by backdoor demand The British government's request for a backdoor into iCloud and the compromise of Apple's end-to-end encryption could jeopardize critical tech partnerships with the US in artificial intelligence (AI) and data sharing. It has already created tensions between the two countries. Senior officials in the Trump administration have all strongly opposed this request from London.

Mismanagement concerns British government still pursuing the issue The Financial Times also reported that the British Home Office has handled the Apple encryption issue "very badly" and now finds itself in a difficult position. Despite these challenges, the government still appears to be pursuing its demand. It is said to have discussed next steps with lawyers as recently as this month, indicating that this contentious issue is far from over.