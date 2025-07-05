Apple's smart glasses are coming: Here's when to expect them

Apple is working on a pair of smart glasses to take on Meta 's popular Ray-Ban series. However, the launch of this futuristic eyewear is still a few years away. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's smart glasses are likely to go into mass production by Q2 2027. The device will let users click pictures, record videos, and listen to music using touch or voice controls.

Design details Different frames and materials Kuo also revealed that Apple plans to offer its smart glasses in different frames and materials. However, he didn't specify if the tech giant would collaborate with a major eyewear brand like Ray-Ban or Oakley for this project. Unlike Meta's Ray-Bans, which come in three different styles, including the classic Wayfarer, Apple's first-generation device won't feature an integrated augmented reality (AR) display, but will offer touch and voice controls for music playback.

Features Meta's Ray-Ban: Check out the specs Meta's Ray-Bans come with a 12MP camera and 1080p video recording capabilities, dual speakers, five microphones, a touchpad on the right arm, and an LED light that shows when video recording is in progress. The device can last up to four hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours with a fully charged carrying case.