80% of Indians now discover products via social media: Meta
What's the story
A recent report by Meta has revealed a major shift in India's retail landscape, with nearly 80% of shoppers using social media to discover products.
The study highlights Meta's growing role in the entire retail process, from product discovery to purchase.
The findings are based on a survey of over 2,500 internet users aged between 16 and 64 years.
Platform dominance
Meta's dominance in India's retail landscape
The India Retail Purchase Journey report highlights that a whopping 96% of product discovery on social media happens through Meta's platforms, Facebook and Instagram.
This shows how much influence these platforms have over Indian consumers when it comes to finding products.
The study covers various retail categories from electronics to fashion, luxury goods, and groceries.
Online impact
'Showrooming' trend on the rise
The report also shows that even in-store buyers are turning to social media for product discovery.
Facebook and Instagram are now preferred over physical store browsing as discovery platforms, particularly for high-involvement segments like electronics.
The trend called "showrooming" is also evident in luxury jewellery, where consumers research products online before buying them in-store.
Seasonal trends
Traditional retail still dominates in certain categories
Meta's report also points out that occasions like Karva Chauth and Valentine's Day still drive footfall, even as digital engagement grows.
The study shows that while more shoppers are getting comfortable with online buying, traditional retail continues to dominate in certain categories.
Over 80% of respondents had visited a physical store for grocery shopping in the past year, while 75% of clothing buyers reported offline purchases.
Video impact
Short-form videos, reels drive brand discovery
Short-form videos and reels are now the most popular formats for brand and product discovery on Meta platforms.
Instagram leads in daily short video consumption, with nearly three in four users watching Reels at least once a day.
Over half of those who engage with Reels say they often seek more information or even make a purchase after seeing a short video.