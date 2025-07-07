Apple challenges EU's $570M fine, calls DMA demands illegal

Apple has filed an appeal against the European Union (EU) over a $570 million fine. The tech giant argues that the EU is making unreasonable demands and changing rules to micromanage its App Store. The appeal comes after Apple's earlier challenge against an EU order to share its technology with competitors, a requirement not imposed on other companies.

Legal stance Apple says EU is dictating how it runs App Store In a statement to AppleInsider, Apple said it is appealing because it believes the European Commission's (EC) decision and fine exceed legal boundaries. The company contended that the EC is dictating how it runs its App Store and imposing confusing business terms for developers and users. "We implemented this to avoid punitive daily fines and will share the facts with the Court," Apple added in its statement.

Compliance concerns Apple had made changes to comply with DMA Apple had made changes to its App Store in a bid to comply with the DMA. However, if these changes are found insufficient, the company could face additional daily fines from June 26 onward. However, it seems like the EU has decided to delay those fines for now. After the $570 million fine was imposed, Apple claimed that the EU had ignored talks that could have helped it avoid this penalty.

Fee disputes Apple's complaints about the EU Apple has also complained that after agreeing to charge a fee for using its App Store services, the EU micromanaged details about the fee, what it covered, and how developers could select elements to pay. The company further claims that the EU's demands on anti-steering have gone beyond what the DMA specifies. Anti-steering is preventing developers from informing users about alternatives like special offers or pricing outside of the App Store.