What's the story

Texas Instruments, a leading player in the semiconductor industry, has announced its plan to invest over $60 billion in the United States.

The investment will be used to build or expand seven chip-making facilities across Texas and Utah.

The company said this is the "largest investment in foundational semiconductor manufacturing in US history."

The move is expected to create some 60,000 jobs.

This is in line with the Trump administration's push for more US-based chip manufacturing.