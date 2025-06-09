'Liquid Glass' is Apple's most significant OS design overhaul yet
What's the story
Apple has unveiled a new design language called "Liquid Glass" for its software platforms.
The update, which brings transparency and glass shine effects to in-app interfaces, will be seen across iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.
Alan Dye, Apple's VP of human interface, called it the company's broadest design update ever. It introduces a universal look across all platforms for the first time.
Design evolution
Departure from skeuomorphism
The Liquid Glass design brings glass-like elements to iOS, including the dock and lock screen.
This marks a major departure from Apple's previous design language.
The new look is bound to force app developers to adapt their apps accordingly.
Notably, Apple has used glass themes before with Aqua in iMovie 2 (2000) and Mac OS X 10.0 (2001).
User experience
What changes will the new design bring?
The Liquid Glass interface is semi-transparent and will behave like glass in real life. It will change color based on your content, adapting to light and dark environments.
Alerts will appear from where you tap, context menus will expand into a scannable list when you scroll and tap.
The design applies to both system experiences, like Lock Screen, Notifications, Control Center, as well as app icons.
Future prospects
Design inspired by Apple's Vision Pro headset
The Liquid Glass design is inspired by Apple's VR headset, Vision Pro.
It could hint at a future where Apple's operating system and software could be used on other surfaces beyond phones, tablets, and watches.
The new icons in this update will look like they've been made with multiple layers of liquid glass and will be available in light mode, dark mode, and a new clear mode.