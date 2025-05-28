What's the story

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Meta, has launched a dedicated app for the Apple iPad.

The move comes more than 15 years after WhatsApp and the first iPad were launched in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

The new app is now available for download via the Apple App Store.

It offers the same features as its iPhone counterpart, optimized for the iPad's larger screen and multitasking capabilities.