WhatsApp launches dedicated iPad app after 15 years
What's the story
WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Meta, has launched a dedicated app for the Apple iPad.
The move comes more than 15 years after WhatsApp and the first iPad were launched in 2009 and 2010, respectively.
The new app is now available for download via the Apple App Store.
It offers the same features as its iPhone counterpart, optimized for the iPad's larger screen and multitasking capabilities.
App features
WhatsApp for iPad supports group calls, screen sharing
The WhatsApp for iPad app lets users make audio and video calls with up to 32 people.
You can also switch between the front and rear cameras during these calls or share your screen with other participants.
The app works seamlessly with iPadOS features like Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over, letting it run alongside other apps.
Enhanced functionality
Multitasking and synchronization capabilities of WhatsApp for iPad
The new app makes multitasking easier by letting you view messages in a split-screen view while browsing the web or watching videos.
It also syncs seamlessly with your iPhone, Mac, and other devices.
Your personal messages, calls, and media remain protected with end-to-end encryption.
The new app also works with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, making it easier to use on Apple's tablet.
Until now, using WhatsApp on an iPad required accessing the web version through a browser.
Privacy protection
WhatsApp for iPad offers chat lock feature
The new app even comes with a chat lock feature, which lets you keep sensitive conversations private even if you're sharing your iPad with others.
This makes the iPad version of WhatsApp ideal for both personal and shared device scenarios.
"This has been one of our most requested features," Meta said in a statement.
"We're thrilled to bring the full WhatsApp experience to iPad, making it easier than ever to stay connected with family and friends."