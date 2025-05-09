What's the story

In October 1991, Steve Hayman began his journey as a Systems Engineer at NeXT, the company Steve Jobs founded after departing Apple in 1985.

The company used a standard email format—first initial, last name—assigning Hayman the address 'shayman@next.com' and Jobs got 'sjobs@next.com.'

While exploring the system, Hayman noticed the alias steve@next.com was unused. Acting on impulse, he asked for it to be forwarded to his own email, not expecting much to follow.