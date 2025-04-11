What's the story

In a swift response to impending US tariffs, Apple executed a significant logistical operation.

The tech giant airlifted approximately 1.5 million iPhones, weighing roughly 600 tons, from its manufacturing hubs in India and China to the US within 72 hours.

The move was intended to avoid a 10% reciprocal tariff that came into effect on April 5.

By expediting shipments, Apple aims to maintain current pricing and shield consumers from potential cost increases.