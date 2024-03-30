Next Article

The feature is expected to be part of the upcoming version 3.2 update

Soon you'll be able to play PUBG Mobile at 120fps

What's the story Krafton, the developer of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, has announced plans to introduce a 120fps mode. This feature is expected to be part of the upcoming version 3.2 update. The aim is to provide a more fluid and responsive gaming experience, surpassing the current maximum support of 90fps. The game developer has not yet confirmed whether the 120fps mode will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Technical aspects

Compatibility and performance concerns

The 120fps feature is expected to be most effective on premium and high mid-range smartphones due to the demanding requirements of running the game at a higher frame rate. Lower-end devices may struggle to maintain stable performance at 120fps, even with reduced graphics settings. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile, known as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is expected to incorporate the 120fps feature. This move will align it with the international version of the game.

User experience

Potential challenges and requirements

Currently, beta testing for the 120fps mode is underway, with select testers from both PUBG Mobile and BGMI trying the new mode. Testers have reported alerts about possible overheating issues and increased battery usage when using the 120fps mode. To fully utilize this feature, smartphone manufacturers may need to adjust their devices accordingly. The latest flagship Android smartphones with processors like Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as well as iPhones with 120Hz displays, are expected to support this new mode seamlessly.

Game enhancements

Recent updates enriched the gaming experience

The announcement of the 120fps mode follows the recent release of PUBG Mobile's version 3.1 update. The update introduced several significant features, including a new "Skyhigh Spectacle" theme set in the skies with unique modes of transport and strategic items. It also added a "Home" gameplay mode that allows players to customize and build their homes, explore others' homes, and participate in various activities. Updates to Miramar, WOW gameplay, and Metro Royale have further enriched the overall gaming experience.