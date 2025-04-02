'No phones, lunch at desk'—Chinese firm slammed for harsh rules
What's the story
Super Deer, a dental care products company headquartered in Hefei, Anhui province of eastern China, has been criticized for its draconian workplace policies.
The firm, which goes by the name Xiaolumama in Chinese, is facing backlash on social media for allegedly imposing "prison-style" working conditions.
This includes prohibiting employees from using mobile phones or leaving the office premises during work hours.
Company profile
Company's market dominance and controversial policies
Founded in 2016, Super Deer has managed to capture a large chunk of the dental floss products market, holding a 75% share in the first half of 2023.
The company's annual sales are said to have reached a staggering CNY 400 million ($55 million).
However, despite its commercial success, the firm's strict office regulations have drawn widespread criticism online.
Employee accounts
Employee experiences highlight strict policies
Several current and former employees have come forward to share their experiences of the company's strict policies.
They revealed that they are not allowed to leave the office even during lunch breaks. Instead, they are required to remain at their desks for the entire duration of their shift and consume delivery meals there.
Noncompliance could lead to penalties, including mandatory office cleaning.
Super Deer has also been accused of withholding employment contracts, dodging social insurance obligations, and wrongfully terminating employees.