Prosecutors seek death penalty for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione
What's the story
United States prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare's CEO.
Attorney General Pam Bondi directed federal prosecutors to pursue capital punishment for what she called a "premeditated, cold-blooded assassination."
The shooting happened on December 4 when Thompson was shot outside a New York hotel.
Arrest details
Mangione arrested after nationwide manhunt
Mangione, 26, was arrested in Pennsylvania after a cross-country manhunt. He has pleaded not guilty to state charges and hasn't yet responded to separate federal charges.
Bondi described Thompson's murder as an act of political violence that could have endangered other lives nearby.
Investigators believe Mangione's anger toward US health insurance companies motivated the killing.
Legal response
Mangione's lawyer criticizes death penalty pursuit
Mangione's attorney has termed the death penalty pursuit "barbaric."
She accused the government of propping up a corrupt healthcare industry and claimed Mangione is stuck in a crossfire between state and federal prosecutors.
"While claiming to protect against murder, the federal government moves to commit premeditated, state-sponsored murder of Luigi," said Karen Friedman Agnifilo.
Charge details
Mangione faces multiple charges
Mangione faces 11 state criminal counts in New York, including first-degree murder and terrorism-related murder.
If convicted on all counts, he could face life imprisonment without parole.
Federal prosecutors have also separately charged him with using a firearm to commit murder and interstate stalking resulting in death. Those charges make him eligible for the death penalty.
Case evidence
Evidence against Mangione in Thompson's murder
New York prosecutors have already shared some evidence in their case against Mangione, including a positive match of his fingerprints with those recovered from the crime scene.
According to New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Mangione arrived in NYC on November 24 and had stayed in a Manhattan hostel with a fake ID for 10 days before shooting Thompson.
Systemic issues
Thompson's murder sparks debate on US healthcare system
Thompson was shot in the back by a masked gunman when he arrived at a hotel for an investors' meeting with his company.
Police tracked Mangione five days later to a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, during the nationwide search.
He was found with a ghost gun, fake ID, passport, and a handwritten document detailing his "motivation and mindset."
Thompson's murder had triggered debate on the US healthcare system's operation and treatment by insurance firms.