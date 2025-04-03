What's the story

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing new tariffs on Chinese products.

The move seeks to close a trade loophole that previously exempted certain low-cost items from tariffs.

The "de minimus" exception, which permitted goods valued at less than $800 to enter the US without incurring duties, has been targeted.

Online Chinese retailers like Temu and Shein, which capitalized on this loophole to sell low-cost items to US consumers, could be heavily impacted by these latest steps.