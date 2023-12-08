NVIDIA to discuss semiconductor cooperation deals in Vietnam next week



Dec 08, 2023

Vietnam is home to significant chip assembly facilities

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, is scheduled to meet with Vietnamese government officials and tech companies in Hanoi, Vietnam on December 11. The invitation letter to participants, as seen by Reuters, states the meeting will discuss ways to strengthen Vietnam's semiconductor industry and potential collaborations with local tech firms. It comes as trade tensions between the US and China create opportunities for the Southeast Asian nation to expand its presence in this strategic sector.

Vietnam's expansion into chip designing and manufacturing

The invitation letter to the private event says, Huang will discuss ways "to boost the semiconductor industry" in Vietnam and "NVIDIA's potential partnership with Vietnamese tech firms." Vietnam, which houses major chip assembly plants like Intel's largest worldwide facility, aims to venture into chip design and possibly manufacturing. A source familiar with the meeting's preparations mentioned that NVIDIA is likely to agree on a tech transfer deal with at least one Vietnamese company.

Major Vietnamese companies to attend meeting with NVIDIA

Tech giants FPT, Vingroup, VinFast's parent company, and state-owned Viettel will attend the meeting with NVIDIA but have not commented on any potential agreements. NVIDIA has previously worked with leading Vietnamese tech companies to implement AI in cloud computing, automotive, and healthcare sectors. This was disclosed by a White House document in September when the US enhanced diplomatic relations with Vietnam.