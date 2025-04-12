What's the story

US Customs and Border Protection has clarified that smartphones, computers, and chips are exempt from President Donald Trump's recently imposed reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports.

The clarification comes after Trump imposed steep 125% tariffs on imports from China earlier this week, a move that raised concerns among tech giants like Apple who manufacture most of their products in the country.

The exemption covers various tech products including telecom equipment, chipmaking machinery as well as data processing machines.