What's the story

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, began Monday's session sharply lower, mirroring a global sell-off driven by escalating trade tensions and mounting fears of a recession in the US.

Sensex opened 3,000 points lower at 72,333 (down 4%) while Nifty crashed almost 1,000 points at 21,925.

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by ₹19.4 lakh crore, settling at ₹383.95 lakh crore.