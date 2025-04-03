In exchange, the US will tax other countries "approximately half" of what they charge the US.

The new tariffs will hit at least 60 countries.

Holding up a large chart showing a table titled "Reciprocal Tariffs," he compared tariffs imposed by other countries on the US versus Washington's.

For example, he stated that the European Union imposes 39% taxes on US imports; thus, the US will impose 20% tariffs.

Cambodia had the highest tariff rate at 49%.